Hopping into Easter: Over 200 baskets given away in Jeanerette

IBERIA PARISH — At the Coffee House Diner on 807 Main St., kids met a special someone right before Easter weekend kicked off.

The Jeanerette Marshal's Office, along with several other organizations, hosted their annual Easter Basket Giveaway.

Over 200 baskets were handed out, and older children received gift cards.

JMO

