List: Easter egg hunts, spring events in Acadiana

Below is a list of Easter egg hunts and spring events in Acadiana.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The City Wide Easter egg hunt will be held April 19 at PA Davis Park, 120 Dawn Street in Lafayette. 10 am - 12 pm - age: walkers to 5 years old and all special needs individuals. 2 pm - 5 pm - ages: 6 to 12 years old.

You're invited to the Gethsemane Easter egg hunt hosted by the Children and Youth Department April 12 from 12:30 - 3 pm at 701 E Pinhook Rd. in Lafayette. There will be free food, a gaming truck, a DJ, a petting zoo, a train ride and more.