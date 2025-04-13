Heritage and Heart: Spanish Festival Lights Up New Iberia

IBERIA PARISH — NEW IBERIA, La. – Flags waved proudly, and smiles stretched wide Friday afternoon as descendants of New Iberia’s founding families gathered for the start of the city’s annual Spanish Festival. The three-day celebration honors the seven Spanish families who helped establish the town centuries ago, and it continues to grow in spirit and attendance each year.

Along West Main Street, the community came alive with vibrant red and yellow decorations, food vendors, games, and music. Crews spent upward of two days preparing the plaza, setting up lights, sound equipment, and rows of family flags — each representing a different Spanish lineage.

“During the parade on Saturday, family members of the Spanish families have flags, and they get to walk behind their family flag,” said Chacelyn Peltier, Ms. Spanish Festival Queen IX. “It’s so, so neat to see all the people with big smiles and the pride — to say, ‘I am a Romero,’ or ‘I am a Segura,’ and walk proudly down the street.”

Peltier, who attended with her family, shared her own discovery.

“I’m the eighth-grade granddaughter of Francisco Segura and Miguel Romero, who are two of the founding fathers of New Iberia,” she said. “We didn’t even know that before.”

The festival is not just about history, though. It’s a full cultural experience with carnival rides, sweet treats, and local Louisiana cuisine. Guests enjoyed shrimp boils, games, and a trending local favorite — Dubai strawberries, fresh strawberries served with white, milk, or Dubai chocolate.

I like the food, and the rides,” one visitor said.

For organizers and participants alike, the heart of the Spanish Festival is keeping tradition alive and celebrating community.

“And that’s the main focus of the Iberian Spanish Festival,” Peltier said. “To revitalize it, bring it back, and celebrate it as much as we possibly can.”

As the festivities continue through the weekend, residents hope new faces will join the celebration — and keep coming back year after year.

“I hope anyone who comes to the Spanish Festival feels the love,” Peltier. “And I hope they want to come back next year.”