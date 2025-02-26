Gov. Landry welcomes new company to Port of Iberia, promising 600 new jobs

IBERIA PARISH (PORT OF IBERIA) — The Port of Iberia continues to play a key role in Louisiana’s economic growth as Gov. Jeff Landry welcomed Cajun Industries, LLC to the area Tuesday morning.

The manufacturing company has leased a 60-acre assembly yardat the port, which will allow it to build industrial modules locally instead of overseas.

During a ceremony attended by local and state officials, Governor Landry highlighted the significance of the partnership in creating jobs and stimulating the local economy.

Echoing President Donald Trump's agenda, the governor emphasized the importance of keeping manufacturing in the United States, especially when it comes to building vital infrastructure.

“These are the kinds of yards that can absolutely deploy the assets so that we’re not building these modules in China and other countries that hate us,” Landry said. “This is exactly what the president said...cause he believes in it like I believe in it.”

The move is expected to generate approximately 600 local jobs. Landry stressed that projects like these help strengthen both local and state economies.

“It is absolutely every one of you — whether you are building a business, working for somebody, or whether you’re a pipefitter or a welder — we want you to know that these are the projects that help build Louisiana and America,” Landry added.

Cajun Industries, a major player in industrial construction, will now operate from the Port of Iberia, further solidifying the region’s reputation as a hub for manufacturing and industrial services.