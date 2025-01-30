World-class assembly yard coming to Port of Iberia, creating “hundreds" of job opportunities

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — The Port of Iberia is set to welcome a significant new development that could bring nearly 600 new jobs to the area.

According to Port Board President Craig Romero, Cajun Industries, a Baton Rouge-based company, has selected the port as the site for its new world-class assembly yard.

The facility, which will span over 60 acres, will be used to build heavy modules for various industrial projects.

Romero highlighted the port's "stabilization" or soil strength as a key factor in Cajun Industries’ decision to establish its operations at the site.

"As you see in the backdrop, this will be the center of the yard, where they’ll build some very heavy modules," Romero said. "The stabilization that’s required here is tremendous—far beyond anything that’s ever been built at the Port of Iberia."

The construction of the ‘AGMAC Channel'—part of an ongoing project to deepen Acadiana's access channel to the Gulf of Mexico—is expected to attract more companies to the port.

Romero hopes the improvements will lead to additional leases and further growth for the region.

Andrew B. Lopez, Senior Vice President of Cajun Industries and a Lafayette native, emphasized the importance of the Acadiana workforce in the company’s expansion.

“When our team was considering where to locate our new Module Fabrication business line, the choice was clear—let’s plant a flag in our own backyard and create job opportunities in the heart of Cajun country,” Lopez said in a statement to KATC.

He added, "The real differentiator for Cajun [Industries] in this endeavor will be the Acadiana people—the work ethic, tenacity, ingenuity, and skill of the workforce will be the backbone of our operation."

At peak capacity, Cajun Industries expects to employ more than 600 skilled workers, including crane operators, ironworkers, pipefitters, and welders.

The port’s expansion and improvements are expected to boost local employment and strengthen the region’s economic outlook.