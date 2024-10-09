Free English lessons help parents overcome language barriers in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH — Acadiana is a region rich in diverse languages and cultures, and many newcomers have made sacrifices to adapt, including learning English to better integrate into their communities.

Two instructors with the Iberia Parish School District are helping parents navigate these challenges through free English language lessons.

Sandra Leutiger, a homeless and migrant liaison with the school district, and Patricia Patout, the school district's translator, identified a significant need for support among non-English-speaking, or limited-English-speaking parents.

“The parents may not know any English, and that’s something that is very scary,” Leutiger said. “Many want to learn but don’t know where to find those resources.”

The program originally started in 2016 at the request of parents during a meeting, but it went on hiatus due to the pandemic. Recognizing the ongoing need, the lessons were relaunched with support from the school district.

Both instructors are multilingual, each speaking as many as five languages. This skill not only enhances their teaching but also helps them connect with parents from various backgrounds.

“We start with the basics—sounds and letters—and gradually progress to conversations and practical applications like using a computer,” Patout explained. This hands-on approach has proven effective, allowing parents to express themselves with confidence.

Initially, the classes aimed to help parents learn English, so that they could better help their kids with homework, but goals have since expanded.

“Now, parents are aiming higher,” Patout noted. “They want to return to school or enter the workforce for better opportunities.”

The educators have witnessed firsthand the positive impact of their program. “Parents love that it’s free and that we understand their struggles,” Leutiger said.

The next free English language lesson will take place on Friday, October 18, from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.