Former Jeanerette mayor dies at age 80

IBERIA PARISH (JEANERETTE) — Over the weekend, the first African American mayor of Jeanerette to ever be elected, James "TK" Alexander, passed away after battling an ongoing illness.

At Jeanerette City Hall, friends and colleagues of the former mayor remembered him fondly. Willy Ward, Alexander's best friend, described him as more than just a political figure.

“I’ll miss the laugh, I’ll miss the jokes, I’ll miss everything about him,” Ward said. “TK was a very good—very good friend and family member of mine.” For Ward, Alexander was not only a friend but also a childhood companion.

“Oh yeah, him and I played football at Bowley together, him and I used to play together, from the same area where we grew up together,” Ward recalled. “We came up as kids and you know we was very, very, very close—our parents was also close.”

Their friendship spanned many years, including time spent fishing, and serving in different branches of the military, as well as American Legion Post 549 which Alexander commanded.

“When he make a decision that it was something he wanted do, it was gonna get it done,” Ward said.

Mayor Carol Bourgeois reflected on his contributions to the community.

“Under his administration, one of his accomplishments was the construction of a gym—a gymnasium—that was attached to the King Joseph Recreation facility,” Bourgeois said.

However, Alexander’s time in office was not without controversy. While many remember him for breaking barriers for African Americans in local politics, others recall his legal troubles. Alexander served one-year in jail following a conviction related to money laundering and public bribery.

However, those who knew him personally spoke of his generosity and kind spirit.

“TK was the kind of person that he’ll do what he can for a person for nothing,” Ward said. “He was a free-hearted person. Once you don’t have that gratitude in Jeanerette, like a guy like TK, you will be sadly missing.”

KATC reached out to Alexander's family and was given a statement by one of his daughters:

"My dad love his family, his Sister Susie passed last week (she was worrying about her brother), especially his wife of 59 years this coming November 26, He love Bass Fishing, he loved the city of Jeanerette, LA. He helped everyone who needed help and support. Growing up I can remember the numerous phone calls and taking messages from people needing electrical work or help throughout the community."

(Anesta Alexander, daughter of James "TK" Alexander).

The family is also grieving the loss of Alexander's younger sister, who died just days before him. Funeral arrangements are still pending, and updates will be provided as soon as possible.