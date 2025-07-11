Feeding, Serving, Caring: Council on Aging calls on community for help

IBERIA PARISH — The Iberia Council on Aging has been a vital resource for seniors in the community since 1977, providing essential services such as meals, transportation, and social programs for those aged 60 and older. John Malvo, a recipient of the Meals on Wheels program, expressed his gratitude, saying, “It gives me new life because I can barely walk, my wife can barely walk. They treat us both. For what they’re doing for me and my wife… that’s a blessing. We can’t ask for more, you know? These people? The love of our lives. You know? And I hope they never take them away.”

For many seniors, the Council on Aging represents much more than just assistance; it serves as a crucial connection to the broader community. Executive Director Carol Whipp noted, “It’s a contact outside of their own little area that they have been almost assigned to, because of their health and things like that. It’s like that extra contact that [shows] people still care.”

Right now, the organization is serving about 196 meals per day, but 302 seniors remain on the waitlist, highlighting the growing demand for their Meals on Wheels program. To help meet this need, the organization is accepting monetary donations to expand meal delivery services, and community members can even sponsor a senior, directly supporting their access to daily meals.

The organization also hosts fundraisers throughout the year, and they encourage the public to come out and show their support. Every donation and every show of support at these events helps ensure local seniors feel seen, valued, and cared for.

In addition, the Council on Aging is actively seeking volunteers to spend time with seniors teaching crafts, sharing music, or offering any kind of entertainment that brings joy and connection.

To continue these essential services, the Council on Aging relies on the generosity of the community. Whether you give your time or your money, it’s all greatly appreciated and helps make a real difference in the lives of local seniors. If you want to contribute, volunteer, or learn more, visit cajunaaa.org.

