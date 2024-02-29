Fact vs. Fiction: What happens when you report a missing person?

Teresa Wilson, with the Louisiana Repository for Unidentified and Missing People, talks about how to report someone as missing, while discussing common misconceptions about the process.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Right now we have 579 active missing persons cases.”

Teresa Wilson is the manager of Louisiana's Repository for Unidentified and Missing People.

“In 2006," said Wilson, "the Louisiana Sate Legislature actually made a law that said we had to keep this database that had all the unidentified and all the missing persons from Louisiana in it.”

According to Wilson, it's important to know facts from fiction when making that initial missing persons report.

“There is a misconception that you have to wait 24-48 hours and this misconception is held amongst much of the population, and even some law enforcement agencies, but it’s not true.”

So where does this widespread belief come from? Wilson says, pop culture.

“I believe the misconception about the 24/48 hours comes from television. I’m not entirely sure but I feel like it’s something that you see on popular TV shows, and it’s good for drama, but it’s not real.”

Wilson continued, saying that when it comes to reporting a person as missing, the sooner the report is made, the better.

“Anytime that you are worried that somebody’s missing it’s really important to report it as soon as possible; because the sooner we can figure out that they’re missing, the sooner investigators can actually go out and look for them.”

After a report is filed, law Wilson says law enforcement will normally collect demographic information to help them identify the missing person; however, it can still be a waiting game.

“The big issue, you know, is there’s 64 parishes which means there’s 64 sheriff’s offices, and I believe there’s almost 350 police departments. And so, anytime that anyone’s reported missing in any of those places, it can be a little hard to get back to us.”

But Teresa reminds people not to give up hope.

“If anyone does have a missing loved one, it’s really important to report that person and then use the resources available to you.”

REPORTING A MISSING PERSON:

New Iberia Police Department

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office

Louisiana State University's (LSU) FACES Lab

Louisiana Repository for Unidentified and Missing People

National and Unidentified Missing Persons System