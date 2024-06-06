Epiphany Day School closes after 42 years of education

NEW IBERIA, La. — Epiphany Day School is officially closing its doors.

The Epiphany Day School was first established in 1982 as a school for students in Pre-K through fifth grade. Over the last 42 years, it has continued teaching all the basic subjects, as well as having a focus on art and religion.

"My daughter got a great education here. She was challenged. She was encouraged. She was nurtured, and there was no doubt in my mind on any day that I was sending my child into an environment where she was well known, well loved and well cared for, while being well educated," said Madre Annie Etheredge, rector of Episcopal Church of the Epiphany.

Several former students or parents of students have shared this same sentiment on social media.

Over the years, the number of students at the school has dwindled.

In order to break even, the school required 96 students to be in attendance, but in this past year, they were down to only 47.

"It was creating a deficit too large for us to handle, and so, we had to have some difficult conversations, and the school board elected, after seeing that we were too far from our break-even point anymore, that it was time for the school to close," said Etheredge.

But, this could open up some new opportunities for the church.

Some of the buildings that make up the campus are owned by the school, while others are owned by the church. While the plans have not been completely worked out, we do know a couple things.

"We have Hinton Hall up for sale—it's the two story building on St. Peter," said William A. Kyle, vice chair and treasurer of the school. "The Pre-K building we'd like to have moved. We like to sell just the building to be moved because there are plans to expand the church's capacity, possibly bringing in Solomon House or bringing in a drive-thru, which makes it more convenient, and additional secured parking."

As for plans for the buildings owned by the church, Etheredge says they are still in the visioning phase.