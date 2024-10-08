Discovering the heat of Avery Island, the birthplace of Tabasco

IBERIA PARISH (AVERY ISLAND) — Tabasco sauce, the worldwide iconic hot sauce, originates from Avery Island in Iberia Parish, Louisiana. Founded by Edmund McIlhenny in 1868, the brand has grown from a single red pepper sauce into a 150-year-long family empire with a lineup of nine flavors.

Mackenzie Trahan, corporate hospitality coordinator for McIlhenny, emphasizes the attractions available for visitors to Avery Island.

“We have a museum, a gift shop, and our 1868 restaurant that serves delicious Southern cuisine,” Trahan said. “We also offer self-guided walking tours and a newly launched VIP guided tour, which provides deeper insights into our history.”

One of the unique features of Tabasco is its aging process; the red sauce is aged for three years allowing for its signature flavor to develop.

"So what that looks like," Trahan explained, "is we put our mash with some salt into our wide, oak barrels, and then we trade out our iron rings for our stainless steel rings. Then, we put the lid on the barrels and put a layer of salt to the top of our barrels to ease the fermentation process and create another seal."

Today, Tabasco sauce is enjoyed in over 196 countries and is labeled in 36 languages, making it a staple on tables around the globe.

Trahan highlights the brand's commitment to the local community. “We try to give back to the community as much as possible because we started here, and our home has been very good to us,” she said.

The McIlhenny family legacy continues to put Iberia Parish on the map while enriching the lives of residents and visitors from across the globe.

For more information on visiting Tabasco's Avery Island, including tour details, visit their official website.