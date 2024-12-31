Deadline approaches for 'Crochet Centerpiece Competition' in New Iberia

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — The inaugural Church Alley Ceiling Crochet Centerpiece Competition is set to raise funds for the New Iberia Spanish Festival and support the installation of the 2025 Crochet Ceiling in downtown New Iberia.

The competition, co-sponsored by La Asociación Española de Nueva Iberia, Inc. (LAENI) and Simple Faith Coffee Company, will be held at Church Alley Café and Bistro, located at 116 Church Alley.

The event is open to all ages. Artists can submit their crochet panels for the competition through Thursday, Jan. 2, by noon .

Entries must be unframed and blocked to a standard size of 2 feet by 2 feet. Designs can be entirely crocheted or include additional embellishments like cross-stitch or embroidery. All types of yarns and crochet-friendly materials, including recycled materials, are welcome. Artists can submit multiple entries.

Beginning Jan. 3, up to 14 panels will be displayed each week for five weeks at the Church Alley Café and Bistro. Voting will be available for $1 per vote, and the panel with the most votes each week will advance to the final round.

The winner will be announced at a reception on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at Church Alley Café and Bistro. The winning artist will receive a gift basket filled with items from LAENI, Simple Faith Coffee Company, Church Alley Café and Bistro, and other local businesses.

In addition, the winner’s panel will be displayed as the centerpiece for the 2025 Crochet Ceiling during the annual New Iberia Spanish Festival.

Weekly finalists will also receive special gifts from Simple Faith Coffee Company.

Even if not competing, anyone can contribute to the Crochet Ceiling. Any 2-foot by 2-foot crochet panel will be accepted for inclusion in the installation. Additional drop-off locations will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Crochet Ceiling installation will take place during the weekend of March 1, 2025, in the Church Alley pocket park.