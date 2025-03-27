Daycare investigated after toddlers walk off property unsupervised

IBERIA PARISH — Gingerbread House 2 in New Iberia is under investigation after toddlers in its care exited the property unsupervised, according to daycare officials. The incident happened last Tuesday, when a small group of toddlers, managed to walk off the daycare’s grounds.

Nathaniel Moore, the owner of Gingerbread House 2, confirmed the incident in a statement, explaining that during an outdoor picnic, several staff members were attending to children who were eating and cleaning up. During this time, a few children managed to exit through an improperly secured gate. The children were later found by a Good Samaritan who returned them safely to the daycare.

Moore stated that all guardians were notified immediately, and disciplinary action was taken against the staff involved. Additional safety measures have been implemented to ensure this does not happen again.

The LDOE has not yet provided additional details about any further actions in response to the current investigation.