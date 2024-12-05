Construction of new Acadiana Crime Lab nears halfway point

IBERIA PARISH — The construction of the new Acadiana Crime Lab in New Iberia is about halfway complete, with workers making significant progress on the $26 million facility. The project, which broke ground in May, has been a key part of Iberia Parish’s planning efforts for over 35 years.

In recent weeks, crews have been pouring concrete for the foundation and installing stainless steel supports to reinforce the structure. The lab’s foundation layout has been designed to accommodate advanced equipment and provide a more spacious and efficient environment for the growing caseload.

Kevin Ardoin, director of the current lab, said the new facility will be three times the size of the existing building, allowing for more capacity and better workflow.

“We’re the unbiased part of the judicial system. We’re the scientific, objective part of the case. When evidence comes in, we conduct the testing and provide the objective results, which help inform the investigation,” Ardoin said.

The new lab is also working to secure operational funds as it prepares for its scheduled opening in August 2025.