Community returns to Lao New Year Festival for final day following tragedy

IBERIA PARISH — A weekend meant for celebration turned tragic after a suspected drunk driver plowed into a crowd at the annual Lao New Year Festival, injuring nearly 20 people and shaking a close-knit community that returned Sunday to finish the event.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon along Melancon Road during one of the festival’s final parades.

Authorities say the driver, identified as Todd Landry of Jeanerette, drove into a group of paradegoers, sending people and golf carts tumbling in a chaotic scene.

“I heard a car speed up not even five minutes after we parked,” one witness said. “It was during the last parade.”

Emergency crews from multiple agencies responded to the scene.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, 19 people were evaluated and treated at area hospitals: seven were admitted, three remain in intensive care, eight were treated and released, and four have been transferred to different facilities for treatment.

Landry is being held at the Iberia Parish Jail and faces multiple charges, including 18 counts of first-degree negligent injuring.

The festival, which celebrates Lao culture with food, music and community gatherings, typically draws large crowds each year.

For many attendees, it is a cherished tradition centered on family and connection.

“Honestly, I just like hanging out with friends,” one attendee said. Another added that their favorite part is “the community.”

But that sense of joy was shaken by the events of Saturday.

“Golf carts, people flipping—I don’t know, it was sad,” a witness said.

Despite the fear, some returned Sunday for the festival’s final day, seeking a sense of normalcy.

Keanu Saensane, who lives nearby and attends the festival every year, said the atmosphere felt different.

“This feels like there’s less people,” Saensane said.

“Parents are scared—people in general, they’re scared,” said David Rajaphone who was at the festival when the incident occurred Saturday.

He said he was surprised to see the event continue at all.

“From what I experienced yesterday, I really thought nobody would be here,” said Rajaphone, “But when I came here, it kind of lightened up.”

Organizers have not announced any changes to future events, but for many in attendance, the weekend will be remembered both for its celebration of culture and the tragedy that interrupted it.

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