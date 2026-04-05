At least 15 injured after impaired driver crashes into crowd at Lao New Year Festival

IBERIA PARISH, La. — A 57-year-old man was arrested for driving while impaired after his vehicle plowed into a crowd of parade-goers at the Louisiana Lao New Year Festival on Saturday afternoon, injuring at least 15 people.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Savannakhet Street and Melancon Road. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office (IPSO), the crash does not appear to have been an intentional act.

Louisiana State Police Troop I assisted IPSO with the investigation and reported that the driver, Todd Landry of Jeanerette, showed signs of impairment. Landry submitted a breath sample indicating a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.137g%. He was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on charges of first-offense driving while impaired, 18 counts of first-degree negligent injuring, careless operation, and having an open container.

Acadian Ambulance and the Coteau Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene. At least 13 people were transported to local hospitals, with four reported to be in critical condition. Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center confirmed they are treating several of the patients but declined to share specific numbers or conditions due to privacy laws.

In response to the tragedy, the Louisiana Lao New Year Festival canceled its Saturday evening music programs and alcohol sales, though vendors remained open until 9:00 p.m. Festival organizers stated that only religious services and vendors would operate on Sunday, pending the restoration of security resources.

"We are profoundly saddened by the news of the incident near the festival grounds," the festival said in a statement. "We are praying for the victims and for their families during this difficult time."

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office remains the lead investigating agency. Anyone with information, pictures, or video of the incident is urged to contact Louisiana State Police Detectives online or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.