Catholic High headed to State Football Championship for first time since 2017

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — The Catholic High Panthers have earned a spot at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans for the Division III Select State Football Championship.

“It’s been a long season. We’ve worked hard and put in a lot of hours,” Catholic High head coach Matt Desormeaux said. “We’re not going there for no reason. We’re going there to finish this thing off the right way and bring home the win.”

The Panthers’ success has drawn strong support from the community. Desormeaux said local schools have rallied behind the team, with the New Iberia Senior High School (NISH) bringing cookie cakes and West Gate High School delivering care packages.

“It’s been incredible. Our whole community is behind us and rooting for us,” Desormeaux said.

On Thursday afternoon, Catholic High held a pep rally in the Disch Gym to celebrate the team’s achievement. Students took a break to cheer on the players as they prepare for the state championship game.

Senior linebacker J.D. Hidalgo, who is making his first appearance in the Dome, shared his excitement.

“It’s awesome,” Hidalgo said. “We have a great student body here. Not many people get the opportunity to play in the Dome, and I’m just grateful to be going there with my teammates.”

The rally featured a video montage with well-wishes from the players’ families and the community. A special message from Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns head coach Mike Desormeaux—who's also one of Coach Matt Desormeaux's older brothers—was included.

“Congratulations on punching your ticket to the Superdome,” Mike Desormeaux said in the video. “I know how much work goes into this. I’m happy for the staff, the team, and especially my little brother, Matt.”

The Catholic High Panthers will kick off at the state championship game this Friday at 3:30 p.m. at the Superdome in New Orleans.