Biting into Mardi Gras, Loreauville's Papa Red Dog Parade

The Loreauville Truck club selling pork steaks and hog cracklin, and Angelle Bonin selling desserts during the Papa Red Dog Parade in Loreauville

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Basically, we're just selling different types of pralines and brownies to raise money for my senior trip."

Angelle Bonin is a senior at Cecilia High School in Breaux Bridge. She and her grandma spent two days making treats for Loreauville's Papa Red Dog Parade, which took place on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

"We're trying to raise enough for me, my girlfriend, my grandma, and one of my grandma's friends to go."

The destination? A cruise to Cozumel and Progresso.

"We're going on an excursion where we'd be able to go, I think it's, riding in caves and zip-lining."

Keeping her audience in mind, Bonin tells me why she wanted to sell something sweet instead of savory.

"Because I know a lot of people like, they like to come out for Mardi Gras…so [we're] selling treats because I know a lot of people are going to be doing BBQ. So…the savory of the BBQ it mix with the sweets, so we figured it'd be a good time to come do that outside."

Bonin tells me she's already been accepted to UL, and plans on going into business.