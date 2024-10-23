Bike donations needed for domestic violence survivors in New Iberia

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — In Iberia Parish, access to transportation is a critical issue for survivors of domestic violence. With zero options for public transportation in the city, many women rely on cabs or rides from acquaintances, which can often be unreliable.

Myah Nicholas, a representative from Chez Hope, is advocating for a bike program to enhance mobility for those at New Iberia’s only domestic violence shelter.

"My ultimate plan is to have five to six bikes available," Nicholas said. "That way, when survivors need to take care of business, they can check out a bike and return it."

Kelli Cantu with Chez Hope said "transportation is vital for survivors to secure jobs and regain their independence." One woman who recently received a bike shared her success story:

“I got two jobs with this bike. I feel that more bikes would help a lot of survivors get jobs and meet their goals.”

Nicholas emphasized the significant impact a bike can have on a survivor's life. "It may seem small, but when you have nothing, it can definitely put you in a better place."

KATC spoke with Iberia Parish Councilman Michael Landry to discuss the feasibility of establishing a public transportation system in Iberia Parish. Landry noted that a previous attempt to introduce a bus service five or six years ago failed due to a lack of community support.

"We’re looking into funding options, but the state is strapped, and so is everyone else," he said.

To donate a bike to the Chez Hope Domestic Violence Shelter in New Iberia, call 337-560-0090.