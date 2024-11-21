Bayou Teche Museum to host first ‘Music on Main’ event in New Iberia

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — Looking for live music and a good time? The Bayou Teche Museum in New Iberia has got you covered.

The museum is hosting its inaugural fundraising event, Music on Main™, this Thursday, Nov. 21, at 7:00 p.m. at the Bayou Teche Trading Company (200 West Main St.) in New Iberia.

Music on Main™ will feature live performances by two bands, The Eighties Experience and 5th Avenue, alongside a special set by comedian Jerrod Guillory.

Attendees can expect a fun-filled night of entertainment while supporting the Bayou Teche Museum. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. All proceeds will go towards the continued expansion of the museum, particularly its work on the Doc Voorhies Wing.

Tickets are $60 and can be purchased through the QR code below or on the museum's website [9uiduvhab.cc.rs6.net].