'Bambino's Burger's brings in familiar faces during soft launch

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — Earlier this week customers and workers alike were heartbroken over the news that 'Victor’s Cafeteria,' in New Iberia, was closing down. Now, just a block or so away, these same people are enjoying a new business with the same, familiar faces.

“I been here 23 years….It’s heartbreaking.” On Monday, Yolanda Greene, an employee at 'Victor's Cafeteria' for 23 years, was working her last shift. “It’s a new change, it’s time for a change,” she said. Greene is now working at 'Bambino’s Burgers,' a new breakfast and lunch spot in downtown New Iberia

“'Victor’s' was one of the main attractions," said Greene."So now, since 'Victor’s' is closed, 'Bambino’s' should be one of the main attractions.”

“People are looking for work, they need to work," said former 'Victor's' frequenter Estelle Barrilleaux, "and coming straight from there to here, is a blessing.” Barrilleaux said she feels the real attraction is the people she recognizes, customers and/or employees. “I—I’m watching—that’s why I sit on this side [motioning] because I can see all of the people in here.”

Many of 'Victor’s’ former customers and workers have made their down the street, in search of a good bite, and new employment.

“1, 2, 3, 4—we got—5 total," said newly appointed head chef Wesley Waldroup. I have another person that comes in the morning and she was [Victor's] breakfast cook as well; so, pretty much the entire kitchen, yeah.”

Houston native wesley waldroup is the newly appointed head chef at 'Bambino's.' He hopes that bambino’s can bring something new to the community.

“We probably won’t be just like 'Victor’s' but we’re trying to strive to be better than what 'Victor's' was. I’m trying to bring some new tastes, some new flavors to this town. I feel like the town needs something different; a little bit different and a little new."

The grand opening for 'Bambino’s Burgers takes place on Saturday, June 1 on East Main St. in New Iberia.