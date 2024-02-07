ATM stolen from Loreauville location

Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies are working to solve an ATM theft.

On February 2 at around 3 a.m. the ATM at the Community First Bank in Loreauville was stolen, deputies say.

They found that a vehicle had been used to forcefully remove the ATM from the bank property; the machine and the vehicle were later recovered on Ed Brouosard Road.

We've reached out to ask if investigators believe this theft is related to several that have happened in neighboring parishes; you can read those stories here and here. IPSO said they can't comment on other agency investigations.

