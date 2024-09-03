Arrests made in April shooting that wounded five people

Two men have been arrested in connection with an April shooting that left five people wounded.

New Iberia Police and the US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force arrested the two men in the 100 block of Reynolds Street on September 3.

The shooting happened in April, in Breaux Alley.

Edward King, Jr., 23, was booked with second-degree murder, four counts attempted first-degree murder, two counts illegal use of weapons and two counts carrying a firearm in a firearm-free zone.

Jacoby J. Johnson, 22, was booked with four counts attempted first-degree murder, two counts illegal use of weapons and two counts carrying a firearm in a firearm-free zone.

King also was wanted in connection with a May homicide on Jordan Street, police say.

Police also executed a search warrant at the place where the men were arrested, and found two firearms, one of which had been reported stolen out of Lafayette. Another was equipped with a switch, which in some cases can convert a semi-automatic pistol into a selective fire machine pistol.

Police say additional charges are pending against both men.

Citizens can report suspicious activity and/or information about this crime or other crimes anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device.