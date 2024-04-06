UPDATE: KATC Investigates gets details on New Iberia shooting

IBERIA PARISH — KATC Investigates has confirmed details of a shooting that happened on Breaux Alley this week.

We weren't able to get any information from New Iberia Police about the incident, so KATC Investigates made a public records request.

We've now learned that the incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. Monday, by residents who heard gunshots. The officer who responded found a large number of people gathered in the street, and at least one person stumbling with what appeared to be a head wound.

That officer called for assistance. In all, four people were transported via ambulance to area hospitals for treatment. A fifth person had been transported by a private vehicle to another hospital, the records state.

The report doesn't list a suspect, but indicates the crime being investigated is first-degree murder. In Louisiana, attempting to kill more than one person at a time could be charged as first-degree murder.

We made the public records request Friday because, since Tuesday morning, we've received calls from residents who had heard that multiple people were shot. We reached out to New Iberia Police but were unable to get even a call back about the incident.

Yesterday, Iberia Parish Reporter Anna Fischer was in that neighborhood, talking to residents who heard the shots. One resident heard at least 30 gunshots, and although she didn't know how many people were shot she saw several who were wounded.

Several residents told us they were concerned that they had no information about the incident.