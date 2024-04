Shooting in New Iberia leaves unknown number injured; police remain silent

Posted at 1:56 PM, Apr 04, 2024

A shooting reportedly took place on the morning of Tuesday, April 2 on Breaux Alley in New Iberia.

KATC has repeatedly reaching out to New Iberia Police; no officials reports or statements have been made at this time. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT: KATC's Iberia Parish reporter, Anna Fischer, will have the story tonight at 5pm and 6pm.

