Agencies respond to possible explosive devices, materials in New Iberia

The 800 block of Fontelieu Drive in New Iberia is now clear following a discovery of a potential explosive device and materials that can be used to make an explosive.

According to Captain Leland Laseter with the New Iberia Police Department, the incident started with a call about a crash in the area just before 7:00 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2024.

A search of the vehicle involved in the crash yielded narcotics and firearms, and the driver was arrested.

The continued investigation led officers to the Teche Motel, where they executed two search warrants. However, officers did not find anything.

Further investigation led them to the suspect's home, a few houses down from the motel.

After officers obtained a search warrant, materials used to make explosive devices and a suspected explosive device were discovered.

The area was closed off, and State Police, as well as the Louisiana Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, were called to the scene.

This is a developing story. We'll provide more information once it becomes available.