Acadiana’s new crime lab to be named after former District Attorney Bo Duhe

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — Acadiana’s new state-of-the-art $26 million crime lab is set to open its doors in just a few months, and in honor of the project’s completion, Crime Lab Director Kevin Ardoin announced the facility will be named after the man who started it all.

“Ya know when it came to—building this, or legislation about the crime lab...Bo was just so perfect,” Ardoin said.

The new lab, which will serve eight parishes, has been decades in the making.

Ardoin explained that former 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhe was instrumental in the project, especially during his tenure as commission president of the lab from 2017 to 2021.

“It was under his leadership in 2019 that we signed a cooperative endeavor agreement between the state and the lab for the design, construction, and building of a new lab. So he was very instrumental,” Ardoin said.

Duhe passed away last week after a long battle with cancer.

He served the community for more than 10 years, and he was able to attend a small dedication ceremony for the lab in February, surrounded by family and friends.

Gov. Jeff Landry also signed a proclamation declaring that the building be named in Duhe's honor, back in December.

“This lab is huge. I mean, this is a big part of how the citizens in Acadiana are served. By the work that we do to help the citizens and the victims,” Duhe said at the ceremony.

The crime lab will play a critical role in serving the community by aiding in criminal investigations and providing vital services to local law enforcement.

With its completion, it marks the culmination of a long-term effort to improve crime-fighting capabilities in the region.