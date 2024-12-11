35 years later, murder of Lydia woman remains unsolved

IBERIA PARISH — The murder of Yolanda Broussard, shot to death in her Lydia home on December 9, 1989, remains unsolved after 35 years. Her daughter, Seneca Broussard Allen, continues to search for answers.

"I'll have like an involuntary reaction where I'll start shaking if I think about it or just an overwhelming fear, just to be frank," Allen said. "It happened to me last night. It was the anniversary yesterday."

Seneca Allen was just 3 years old when her mother was killed. While she was present during the shooting, Allen says she doesn’t remember much of the event, but certain details still stick with her.

"There were things that I said that do indicate that I was there. I watched it happen, and the feelings I get... I can remember the before and after, just being afraid in my bedroom," she said. "Afterward, I remember seeing the person who was there with me make the phone call for help."

Court documents obtained from the Third Circuit Court of Appeals name Allen’s biological father, Craig Manuel, as a suspect in the case, but he was never charged. The documents also reveal that Manuel and Yolanda were engaged in a bitter legal battle over custody of Seneca and unpaid child support at the time of her death. Manuel, who was thousands of dollars in arrears, had a violent history according to documents. Yolanda’s parents reported that he had a temper and had been arrested for violent acts against Yolanda. He even pleaded guilty to a harassment charge.

"The person who I feel is the suspect is so directly connected or involved to me at least through DNA," Allen said. "It just doesn’t make sense to me that you could sit on such information like that, from a parent perspective."

Allen also recalled the last update she received from law enforcement about the investigation. "I just remember them saying that they couldn’t move forward due to lack of evidence and they didn’t think they could win," she said.

In the aftermath of Yolanda’s murder, a court ruled that Manuel was not allowed to have contact with Allen. She was later adopted by her maternal grandparents. Now, 35 years later, Allen is still seeking justice.

"If there is anyone who is sitting on information that could give some kind of concrete step forward, take that step forward," Allen urged. "Get that off your chest and let our family get some closure."

If you have any information in the case, call the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.

