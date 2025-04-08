20th VOICE for Victims Rally will honor former District Attorney Bo Duhe

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — The week of April 6-April 12 marks National Crime Victims' Rights Week, when the nation is encouraged to confront and remove barriers to achieving justice for all crime victims.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime, the week serves as a call to action for communities to support crime victims and promote their rights.

Locally, the Acadiana community is invited to attend the 20th Annual VOICE for Victims Rally, which will take place at the Steamboat Pavilion in New Iberia this Thursday at 6:00 p.m, rain or shine.

The event is hosted by the Voices of Innocent Citizens Empowered (VOICE) support group and serves as a platform to honor those impacted by crime. The event will feature speeches, music, a butterfly release, and more.

This year's rally will be held in memory of former District Attorney Bo Duhe, who was instrumental in advocating for Crime Victims' Rights Week.

For more information, contact Catalene Theriot at 337-577-5088.