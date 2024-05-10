100th birthday celebration brings New Iberia relatives of Beyonce, together

A woman from New Iberia is ringing in her 100th birthday surrounded by her five children, friends, and extended family.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Many historical events have taken place over the last 100 years: The Great Depression, WWII, the Civil Rights Movement, the first man on the moon, a global pandemic, and many more. But very few can stand here today and say, ‘Yep, I was there for it all.’ KATC's Iberia Parish reporter, Anna Fischer, sat down with one woman who can say that she has.

Born on May 9, 1924, Ms. Elva Mae Derouen-Murray celebrated her 100th birthday on Thursday. Surrounded by all five of her children, the family noted how important it was to stick together.

“We celebrate every holiday," said Elva's son Dwayne, "no matter what’s going on with a child in the family, or a grandchild, at the drop of a dime everybody comes to everything." Excited to celebrate with her friends and family this weekend, Ms. Elva doesn't let her age get in the way of her having a good time.

“I feel good to be here, alive with them," said the birthday girl. "I just wanted to live with my children and my family; but [as] for me? I mean I’m alright." With 21 great grand kids, and seven great-great-grandkids, Ms. Elva has raised a family with many talents.

But one in particular brings them a great deal of pride. "The major thing with Beyonce, I guess, is that we watched her grow up," Dwayne explained.

“Right," said Elva's daughter Myra.

Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, is first cousins with Ms. Elva, making her second cousins with the famous performer. “I remember we’d have these talent shows," said Dwayne, "and we’d get together only about every three to five years; Beyonce couldn’t win those singing contests.”

However, according to the family, even when her career took off she still made time for the Murray’s. "She would come around when she first made it big with her first single—Bills—she came back. She and Kelly Knowles came back and participated in the family reunion, and actually performed a couple of songs for us. And it was just really, really nice.”

To commemorate her birthday, Ms. Elva also opened a letter from the White House, which is a privilege to anyone in the country who is a centenarian.

