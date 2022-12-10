Youngsville boil water advisory

A boil water advisory has been issued due to a broken water line on Hundred Oaks Drive according to Youngsville Mayor, Ken Ritter.
The City of Youngsville LUS wholesale water system experienced a temporary decrease in pressure as a result of the broken water line.
The following neighborhoods/streets will need to boil their water for at least one minute before consuming:
Highland Plantation Phase 1-2
Fortune Hills
Hundred Oaks
Acres
LaVilla Circle
Angus
Holstein
Guernsey
Jersey
Atlas
Rousseau
Southfork
1000-1200 Fortune Road
The boil advisory is effective immediately and will remain in effect until rescinded by the water system.