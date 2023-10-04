Well-Ahead Program in Acadia Parish Promotes Healthy Lifestyles

Stay active and eat healthy. That's the message some Acadia Parish School Board members want to promote throughout the community.

Superintendent Scott Richard said six, different schools throughout the parish are trying out a new wellness program called, Well-Ahead.

Richard said life can be stressful as is, so he wants parents, teachers, and students to do their part in helping to make it easier.

"[We're] creating some safe areas within the schools," Richard said. "If it's simply monitoring things like blood pressure or if the school were to get an elliptical bike to put in the gym or the teacher's lounge when they have a minute to take a break to try and hop on."

Richard said the school board is partnering with medical professionals from the Louisiana Department of Health and Acadia Ochsner General Hospital to develop and expand "Well Spots" in more schools.

The Well Spots are areas where students or staff can assess their physical well-being, and relieve stress and other health-related concerns.

Laura Arcement, Principal of South Crowley Elementary School said her physical education teachers are helping students find creative ways to stay active and engaged.

"They're really good about meeting with the students and teaching them about healthy habits and exercise," Arcement said.

Arcement said she wants her students to live the healthiest lives possible.

I reached out to Kevin Litten, Press Secretary for the Louisiana Department of Health.

He said some of these Well Spots may include vending machines, spaces for women to breastfeed, implementing a tobacco-free environment, etc.

