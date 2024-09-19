Ville Platte Housing Authority director announces new cameras are underway

While some Ville Platte residents are outraged about the increased gun violence, some housing authority employees said good news is underway.

Sheila Ben, Director of Ville Platte Housing Authority said employees are making strides to help prevent violent crimes from happening in residential areas.



"We have implemented signs all over the housing complex, which is nine different sites," Ben told KATC. "The signs simply state, 'Zero tolerance for violence and drugs...We’re trying to keep everybody as safe as possible."

Ben said she believes both residents and employees have a right to work in a safe environment.

She also said when tragedies occur in or around the community, everyone is impacted.

"It leaves everybody terrified because they are not sure what’s going on, or who is going to get the next bullet or who they targeting," Ben said.

Ben isn't the only Ville Platte resident concerned about safety.

26-year-old Jadarius Williams said he recently moved into Parkview Village Apartments with his family.

Williams told KATC he's only four months into his lease and he's already searching for another place to live.

"They already got too much shootings going on," Williams said. "We can't lose another young life around here!"

Ben said new and improved surveillance cameras are expected to be on-site, at all Ville Platte public housing communities by October.