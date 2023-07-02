UL Student's opinion on loan forgiveness program rejected by SCOTUS

LAFAYETTE, La. — President Joe Biden's federal student loan forgiveness plan was struck down by the Supreme Court on Friday. This denied millions of Americans the chance to erase up to $20,000 of debt.

One student from the University of Lafayette, Cassie Felix told KATC that they are currently seeking student loans, but the prospect of getting their debt erased made them hopeful about moving forward in their career without being burdened with huge student debt after graduation.

"After you graduate from college and you're just in so much debt its hard to start off with life," said Felix. "I think just having a little bit of help would just make a difference in everyones lives."

The forgiveness of student loans will only benefit students after graduation, and will give them a step toward financial stability, according to Felix.

"That's so much pressure and you're already going through so much starting life and starting all these new things and having that extra weight is not good so having that weight lifted off would be so good"

In a statement, President Biden said:

"I believe that the Court's decision to strike down our student debt relief plan is wrong. But I will stop at nothing to find other ways to deliver relief to hard-working middle-class families. My administration will continue to work to bring the promise of higher education to every American."