U L is Leading New Solar Energy Workforce Project

The U.S. Department of Energy is funding a one-million-dollar grant to The University of Louisiana at Lafayette for a solar energy workforce project.

Terrence Chambers works for U L's Department of Mechanical Engineering.

He said the new program is designed to help create job opportunities across the state and pave the way for a more energy-efficient state.

"For those who are not going to follow the higher education route, we have an apprentice training route where people will be able to get pre-apprentice training to get them to enter an internship, then they'll enter an internship where they'll earn as they learn," Chambers said.

U L is expected to lead the Louisiana Solar Corps, an apprenticeship program and assist other higher learning institutions as well.

Chambers said the project is still in the negotiation process with the Department of Energy, but is expected to train prospective employees on "solar plus battery microgrids," which can be used to generate power during outages.

While Louisiana is known for a number of natural disasters, Chambers said this project may also help first responders during emergencies.

"The resilience shelters will provide a place where people can come to receive and distribute food, to cool off when it's hot and to charge their cell phones and they'll provide essential services to those people who are unable to evacuate during a hurricane," Chambers said.

The program is expected to start at U L this Fall.