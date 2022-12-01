U L Hosts Annual Sneaux Day

Many southern states like Louisiana are not home to the typical Winter wonderlands. As a result, every year U L students, faculty and staff bring the 'sneaux' to campus on "Sneaux Day."

This tradition provides an opportunity for the Rajin Cajuns to give back to the community, by hosting a family-friendly event.

Colby Herbert is the Vice President of the Student Government Association (SGA). He said he looks forward to Sneaux Day, every year.

"This is such a great way for students every year to come and relax and get a night to just enjoy themselves and the holiday season, right before finals week," Herbert said. "I know I cherish it, very much."

Many students like Herbert are looking forward to wrapping up the semester and uniting with their loved ones, for the holidays.

Sneaux Day features activities like holiday trivia, snowman contests, scholarship opportunities and prizes.

Adam Gilmore is a senior, studying Sports Management. He said Sneaux Day is inclusive and fun.

"This is my first time doing it," Gilmore said. "It feels like I’m going to enjoy it with my friends in the light program and for the freshmen that are here with us, they’ll enjoy it too."

Several children like eight-year-old London and five-year-old Chance Elliott came out to Sneaux Day with their parents to play in the snow and soak up the holiday spirit.

"I think it’s pretty cool," London said. "My hands kind of get cold."

London's five-year-old brother, Chance said he really enjoys the cookies and hot cocoa.

"Hot cocoa is the best and I love Christmas and Santa is so [the] best," Chance said.

Destiny Broussard is the President of SGA, and said she hopes everyone will come out again, next year.

"We also want to encourage everybody to stay in tune with the university and SGA because we have a lot of things we want to do to partner with the community," Broussard said. "We want to get more involved."

Volunteers from U L's 2022 Sneaux Day say the event was a success and they are looking forward to keeping the tradition alive with more artificial snow and games in the near future.

