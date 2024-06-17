Tips for helping teen drivers stay safe on the road this summer

New drivers face many challenges when learning to drive for the first time. Teen driver Brayden Romero says other drivers on their phone make him nervous that they will hit him.

"You know, you're not supposed to be doing that ,so just don't do it because you can cause an accident and hurt someone else," Romero said.

Romero says as a new driver, going onto the highway can be nerve racking with fast drivers and 18- wheelers.

"I would say merging, I would say not timing it… I know I can time it," Romero said. "I'm just nervous about timing."

Hannah Hoffpauir, the manger of V - Drive Driving School in Crowley told me if you notice a teen driver, try to be patient and avoid honking because they are inexperienced and still learning.

"Try to be more gentle with the teens. They haven't had as much experience as the adults," Hoffpauir said. "They haven't gotten the chance to learn from those almost situations, or hopefully they never have to learn from the actual situations where there is a wreck. But they'll have less experience."

Hoffpauir told me, laws for teen drivers are stricter for safety reasons.

"When a teen is driving, they're going to naturally make more mistakes, they're going to judge things wrong," Hoffpauir said. "That's why the state does the permitting process the way that they do. That's why the laws have gotten stricter."

Hoffpauir says she encourages all drivers to follow traffic laws and be patient while driving because you never know who is a new driver on the road.

ReplyForward

Attendee panel closed

