The Search Continues for a Missing Man from Coteau Holmes

A 58-year-old man from Coteau Holmes has been missing for more than 24 hours.

His wife, Lara Vergenal said the last time she saw her husband, Willard Williams Daspit, Jr. was on Sunday morning, around 10 o'clock.

"He needs help," Vergenal said. "He's not scary. He's not a threat. He's just tired and wants to come home."

Vergenal told KATC her husband left their home on Sunday morning on his motorcycle. She said Daspit was heading to their other property just a few doors away to feed their dogs but never returned.

She also said she identified Daspit walking past the Broussard Grocery store, just a few blocks away from their home in a surveillance video.

"[On] Sunday afternoon, they had him walking past there," Vergenal said. "Obviously, he can't even see the store that he's walking past, and then that evening they have him at the fire station in Coteau Holmes, by the park."

I reached out to several residents who live in the small community. Some said it's unusual for someone to go missing in this area.

"We call him Bill, but Mr. Willard was a very nice person," Heather Smith said. "I once had a flat tire and he stopped and took my tire off, brought it down to his shop plugged it up, and filled it up with air. [He was] just always willing to help anybody, [he is a] very happy, go-lucky kind of guy."

Detectives in St. Martin Parish are still searching for Daspit and are calling on anyone with information regarding his disappearance to come forward.

