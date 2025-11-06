Tattoo shop damaged in crash set to reopen with new name, owner

LAFAYETTE, La. — Months after a car crash nearly destroyed the former Be True Tattoo shop, the business is preparing for a fresh start under a new name and new ownership.

Click here to read that past story.

The shop was forced to close following the crash, and its artists temporarily relocated to another business.

Now renamed No Masters Tattoo and Piercing, the business is undergoing final renovations. The crash in June left the inside of the building heavily damaged, but staff have spent months rebuilding and preparing to reopen.

Owner Cypress Dickerson said she wants the redesigned shop to be a welcoming, inspiring space for artists and clients.

“The process was definitely difficult, but I’m really happy with what we’ve done so far,” Dickerson said. “I think we’ll only continue to improve and shine a light on the artists that we have.”

Dickerson said the reimagined shop will emphasize creativity, diversity and inclusion, with plans to host future community events to give back to the neighborhood that supported them through recovery.

No Masters Tattoo and Piercing is expected to open in mid-November.


