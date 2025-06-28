Two pedestrians hit by vehicle on Johnston Street

LAFAYETTE, La. — A major traffic incident caused a portion of Johnston Street to be closed off after a vehicle hit two pedestrians Saturday morning.

The vehicle was traveling north on Whittington Drive when, for reasons still under investigation, it failed to stop at the stop sign at Johnston Street, hitting a pedestrian on an electric scooter in the bicycle lane headed north on Johnston. The vehicle then drove across all lanes of Johnston Street and off the roadway, into a business, where another pedestrian was working. The vehicle hit the working pedestrian inside the business.

At least one of the pedestrians was taken to a local hospital as a result of their injuries.

Police said intoxication was not a factor in this crash, but the investigation into what happened is ongoing.

The roadway has since been cleared and is now open to normal traffic flow.