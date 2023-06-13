St. Martinville Residents Can Apply for New Clearance Grant to Fix Blighted Properties

If you're a resident or property owner in St. Martinville you may be interested in some federal funding.

Mayor Jason Willis said he is urging residential and commercial property owners in the historic town to help clean up the blight in the community.

"As long as it is assessed that it can't be repaired, then you'll qualify," Willis said. "The, we'll fill out an application on your behalf with a packet of pictures and information and we'll send it off and we're confident that you'll get the grant."

Some residents said they are already taking advantage of the opportunity and are picking up their applications for the Clearance Grant from City Hall.

Christopher Cormier said he's hopeful the city will help him return to a place he once called home.

"I used to stay here and take care of my grandmother," Cormier said. "I went through some devastation, real devastation."

Cormier said he's living on a fixed income and has been paying rent to live in an apartment for the last three years.

"What happened was the sewer pipe went out in St. Martinville," Cormier said. "So, being that the sewer pump went out in St. Martinville, sewer was coming from the pipe."

According to Cormier, the waste traveled into his bathroom and his childhood home has been inhabitable ever since.

"This is a very, very old house," Cormier said. "Miracles happened in that kitchen right here this is where my grandmother used to press hair, used to cook...I could've ate breakfast or dinner all before seven o'clock in the morning because she had it all done."

Mayor Willis said he is encouraging any owner of a blighted property to apply by June 30.

The next public meeting regarding the Clearance Grant Program is scheduled for Tuesday, June 30 at Magnolia Park.

Willis said community participation is strongly encouraged.