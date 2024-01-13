St. Landry Parish to Open Two Emergency Shelters ahead of Cold Snap

Eunice, La- St. Landry Parish is working on an emergency plan ahead of the cold snap, which is expected to bring below-freezing temperatures to the area. The project will consist of two emergency shelters, one being the Yambiliee building.

"I am going to be here; a lot of my staff is going to be here; we don't leave until the event is over with, which is why I keep my cot in my office because you never know when you are going to need it," said Parish President, Jessie Bellard.

Parish President Jessie Bellard and his team are preparing for next week's freeze.

"This is not our first time with a freeze event," said Bellard.

It's a weather event that has the Parish on alert, opening two emergency shelters.

"We are going to have our place ready to go; we also have Word Ministries out of Eunice; they have allowed us to use the facility," said Bellard

On a tight budget, the Parish received help from volunteers and donations. Both will help with food, coats, blankets, cots, and other basic needs.

"American Red Cross will bring us some items, and we rented some showers. That will be at the Yambilee as well," said Bellard.

They will also have transportation for those who can't travel to the shelters.

"We will also have two buses that will be running; if someone is in need, we can set up an agreement where we can go and pick them up and bring them to the shelter," said Bellard

The Yambilee building and Word Ministries will open its doors to the public starting Monday at 3:00 pm. President Bellard says animals are allowed inside the shelter as long as they do not pose a threat to other citizens inside the shelter

If you require additional transportation assistance, please contact the parish government at 337-948-3688. If you operate a nursing home or care for the elderly and need assistance, you can contact the parish for more information.