St. Landry Parish family displaced after storm damages property

WASHINGTON — Strong winds left more than 50 residents without power before 8am. Crews were on scene working to restore power, and clearing the roads of debris before 10 am. Residents in the area say they woke up to loud train-like winds. Many guess the wind was blowing around 100 mph.

"I was standing in the door, the winds were so strong, it was shaking everything" Willie Hicks said.

Several homes around Church Street were left without a roof, including the home of Willie's brother, Ricky Hicks.

"Looked up and saw daylight, came out went back to the bedroom, got up, looked in the kitchen it was gone, the other bedroom, it was gone," Hicks said.

Hicks says he got up around 8 am, shortly after the ceiling started to cave in.

"All I heard was a rumbling sound. That was it. The wind subsided, I guess that's when it took the roof off, when I heard that rumbling sound like a train. No warning no nothing, just out the blue," Hicks explained.

Half of the roof is completely gone. The bedroom where he and his wife sleep was left untouched by the wind and rain.

"It was a total surprise. No limb or life was lost, thank God for that much" Hicks said.

The family quickly packed what they could, and headed to a new place to stay. Their landlord was on scene helping them immediately.

Watch more here.

