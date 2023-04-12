Some employees from the St. Martinville Sheriff's Office say the Courtesy Call Program is gratifying

Some employees from the St. Martinville Sheriff's Office told KATC that a small act of kindness goes a long way.

St. Martinville is home to a Courtesy Call Program — an initiative designed for seniors ages 60 years or older to get a "courtesy call" from members of law enforcement.

Melanie Landry, Owner of Precious Pets Grooming Salon said she too, believes it's important to check on your elders.

"I think that's fantastic because taking care of our old people, that's just what the community does," Landry said.

Landry said she has been in the pet grooming business for more than 23 years and is grateful to call St. Martinville home.

"We have a good community that takes care of everyone," Landry said. "It's a big family."

There's a team of staff at the St. Martinville Sheriff's Office who dedicate their time to calling roughly 30 residents daily.

William Green is the Crisis Intervention Coordinator. He said being a part of the Courtesy Call Program is rewarding.

"To me, it's a way to get out and have more contact with the community that people tend to forget about and have good conversations with them almost every, day," Green said.

Judy Boudreaux is also a part of the team, she advocates for elderly crime prevention. Boudreaux said some residents do not have family members or loved ones to look out for them.

"It's a wonderful task, we speak to the elderly many days," Boudreaux said. And a simple phone call helps to brighten some of their days.

Whether you're looking for periodic wellness checks, emergency resources, or a friend to talk to, employees from the St. Martinville Sheriff's Office are willing to add you to the courtesy call list.

