Second Harvest Hosts Emergency Food Initiative

This week, employees and volunteers from The Second Harvest Food Bank in Lafayette are preparing hundreds of emergency food boxes to anyone in need of support.

University of Louisiana at Lafayette students like Sophia Roaik said there's a variety of donations available to anyone facing food insecurity.

"We have tuna, canned chicken, beans, peanut butter, canned good items like corn and tomator sauce," Roaik said.

According to Feeding Louisiana, roughly 640,540 people are living with food insecurity across the state and 236,010 are children.

Deramus Dugas is a Warehouse Re-Pack Specialist for Second Harvest. He said inflation is impacting food prices and people are penny-pinching because of it.

"We just help them out," Dugas said. "Whenever they come get food, it doesn't matter any day of the week...they come get it and we give them resources like agencies, churches that help them along the way."

Today, an estimated 150 emergency food boxes were prepared to feed families of four.

However, volunteers said they will continue preparing food boxes this week, until Friday.

Anyone interested in receiving a free food box is encouraged to contact 232-HELP.

Food donations can also be made directly to The Second Harvest Food Bank located on 215 E. Pinhook Road in Lafayette.