Reckless driver crashes into a cemetery and pole in Rayne

A driver crashed into the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church graveyard and a pole while racing.

Neighbors in the area told me reckless driving is common on South Adams Ave. Brooke Brasseaux, a resident of Rayne, says drivers should think before operating a vehicle carelessly.

“There's people walking around, riding bikes and if it's dark, you can't see people, especially if they're wearing dark clothing,” Brasseaux said. “So there's a lot of things that go into stuff like that and I just think it's disrespectful."

Brasseaux told me she hopes justice is served.

“It could've been one of their loved ones—their mother, their father, brother, or sister,” Brasseaux explained. “I think they should be held accountable."

KATC spoke with Councilman Kenneth Guidry. He says the city of Rayne is currently dealing with damage to a basketball court from a reckless driving incident at Gossen Park a few weeks ago. Now the city of Rayne has to once again use taxpayer money to handle this current incident.

“We cannot continue using city taxpayers to fix the problem of people just breaking everything,” Guidry said. “It's cruel for people to keep doing stuff like that."

Rayne police have arrested a driver believed to be responsible for the hit and run, but are continuing to investigate.

