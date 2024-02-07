Rayne has grand opening for new fire station

After a year of waiting a fire station is now open. The grand opening of Rayne’s new District 9 fire sub station was held Tuesday.

The northend fire station is a volunteer sub station that will act as a resource for fires on the northside of the train tracks.

Chairman of fire district number 9, Lee Herbert, told me the new station was long overdue.

"Three trucks on the south end of town, four trucks and 3 big trucks across the street," Herbert said. "We were crammed up so bad, we had to do something."

Herbert continued to say additional space was necessary to house firefighter equipment. However, there is something else the department is focused on.

"We are trying to improve our fire rating, and keep our fire rating as what we've been having it over the year," Herbert said.

Mayor Chuck Robichaux attended the grand opening of the northend station and is looking forward to fire district 9 expanding.

"District 9 and their board spent the money wisely to build this very nice facility," Robichaux said. "As you can see they have new equipment because they spent their money wisely."

Mayor Robichaux is also grateful for the team of volunteer firefighters who risk their lives for the community.

"This group of guys does a hell of a job for us for being volunteer, they really go out and do the best they can for every fire." Robichaux said

Right now, The Rayne volunteer fire department consists of 32 active members, however, applications are being accepted on an ongoing basis.

