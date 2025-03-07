Project Play Without Limits could make Levy Park accessible for all children

In Crowley, a local nonprofit organization is making efforts to make Levy Park accessible for children across all spectrums of disabilities. Chairman Leah Hoffpauir stated, “Just being included period is heartwarming.” Some parents have informed her that they no longer bring their children with disabilities to the park due to negative experiences. Hoffpauir explained, “They stopped going to parks because their kids that are in a wheelchair or with a disability couldn’t play with their siblings, and that in itself was depressing.”

The new 80x70 wheelchair-accessible playground will feature multiple types of equipment for children in Crowley and surrounding areas. Hoffpauir mentioned that it “will have a wheelchair accessible merry-go-round, several inclusive play areas for kids with autism, and just several different elements.”

Barry Trahan, the financial advisor for the CASH nonprofit, stated that the handicap-accessible playground will help bring communities together. He emphasized, “We as a community need to unite together and we need to support one another no matter what, from normal people to people with disabilities, people with autism. We need to make it all about unity and support.”

Hoffpauir shared her personal experiences as an adult in a wheelchair, saying, “You know, I have godchildren and nieces and nephews, and I can’t experience that with them. I can’t go push them on a swing or get on the playground.”

If interested in contributing to Project Play Without Limits, the CASH nonprofit is accepting donations and sponsorships. You click here to visit their facebook page.