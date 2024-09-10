Prepare for tropical storm Francine

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a warning about Francine, a tropical storm that's making its way from the Gulf to the coast of Louisiana.

KATC Chief Meteorologist Rob Perillo said the storm is expected to become a hurricane by Tuesday and you should stay weather-aware.

That's why Vice President of Customer Service for Entergy Louisiana, Michelle Bourg said while crews are preparing for power outages, people should too.

"All eyes are on the Gulf right now," Bourg said. "We’re actively monitoring the track and the projected intensity of the storm, as it makes it way to the Louisiana coast."

Bourg is reminding Entergy customers to contact 1-800 ENTERGY if they lose power, or download the app to communicate with customer service experts via text.

Some Lafayette parents like Charmaine Thomas said it's better to be safe and prepared, than sorry.

"I bought all of the essentials—water and drinks, so if the lights go out, [I'll be okay]," Thomas said.

When it comes to tropical storms, Louisiana residents are also encouraged to stock up on canned foods and come up with emergency plans for shelter and safety.

"The only other thing I have to do is go get some ice," Thomas said. "I have a couple of ice chests...so I can keep everything cool."

If you haven't already, be sure to download the KATC weather app, so our meteorologists can keep you informed.