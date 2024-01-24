Palmetto Elementary is one of several schools to benefit from St.Landry Parish ESSER Construction Project

Palmetto, LA: School improvements are underway in St.Landry Parish.

For several months, crew members have been working hard, moving brick by brick, building a new 8-classroom building at Palmetto Elementary.

"We are just so thrilled that we can improve our facilities," said Claudia Blanchard, Director of Operations for St.Landry Parish School District.

Palmetto Elementary is included in the St.Landry Parish School Board ESSER 3 Construction Project. The Project comprises 37 school sites that are getting renovations, roof, window, and door installations, along with new bathrooms and air quality.

Twelve of those sites will see eight classroom additions. To name a few, Port Barre and Lawtell Elementary, as well as Port Barre and Opelousas Jr.High, but there are other schools; more are on the list to receive renovations.

Garden City Contractors oversee the Palmetto project while other contractors work on other schools.

" The entire Esser building program, there are a lot of other things involved in this program other than just building, but the whole program is around 40 to 41 million dollars," said Project Manager Lyn Kenley.

It's all thanks to Covid relief funds.

"So it was a blessing when this money came, and it allowed us to do something at every site we have," said Blanchard.

Blanchard says the Project is on time, with the school district's more mature infrastructure.

"We have been trying to find ways to upgrade many of our facilities," said Blanchard.

Palmetto Elementary will also get a new activity room, which will allow students to participate in hands-on activities; this Blanchard says the school has never had before

"Hopefully, it will generate excitement with them as well; having class in a brand new facility is exciting, and it's fun," said Blanchard.

The Parish hopes to attract more families with the new improvements in the coming years.

"We certainly hope that it serves as the drawing card for people wanting to attend our schools," said Blanchard.

Construction is scheduled to wrap up in September this year, but Program Manager Kenley says it should all be done by the summer.